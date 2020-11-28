vSphere 7.0 Join AD Error Code 1225

This post is applicable to customers using VMware vSphere 7.0 trying to join AD 2016 running on Windows Server 2019.

Problem:

When trying to join AD from vCenter Server 7.0 via the vSphere Client, the error message “lcm client exception: Error trying to join AD, error code [1225], user [xyz], domain [xyz], orgUnit [xyz]” is reported. When using the “/opt/likewise/bin/domainjoin-cli join <domain> <user>” command, the error message “ERROR_CONNECTION_REFUSED code 0x4c9” is reported. The same domainjoin-cli message is also reported by ESXi. Note that 1225 is 0x4c9 in hexadecimal.

Solution:

The AD Windows Servers need to have the Network Ethernet properties set to include the “Client for Microsoft Networks” and “File and Printer Sharing for Microsoft Networks” options enabled. Execute the Join AD procedure again and it will complete successfully.

Background: