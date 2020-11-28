vSphere 7.0 Join AD Error Code 1225

This post is applicable to customers using VMware vSphere 7.0 trying to join AD 2016 running on Windows Server 2019.
Problem:
- When trying to join AD from vCenter Server 7.0 via the vSphere Client, the error message “lcm client exception: Error trying to join AD, error code [1225], user [xyz], domain [xyz], orgUnit [xyz]” is reported. When using the “/opt/likewise/bin/domainjoin-cli join <domain> <user>” command, the error message “ERROR_CONNECTION_REFUSED code 0x4c9” is reported. The same domainjoin-cli message is also reported by ESXi. Note that 1225 is 0x4c9 in hexadecimal.
Solution:
- The AD Windows Servers need to have the Network Ethernet properties set to include the “Client for Microsoft Networks” and “File and Printer Sharing for Microsoft Networks” options enabled.
- Execute the Join AD procedure again and it will complete successfully.
Background: