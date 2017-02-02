NSX-v 6.3 and NSX-T 1.1 Announcements

VMware NSX for vSphere 6.3 and NSX Transformers 1.1 have been announced. Feature parity between NSX-v and NSX-T is still a long way off.

NSX-v 6.3 in a nutshell (more detail below):

NSX Pre-assessment Tool – based upon vRNI

Micro-segmentation planning and application visibility

Operations – use reconfigurable timers, Tag scale & Endpoint monitoring

Security Certifications – ICSA, FIPS (in progress), Common Criteria (in progress), STIG

Coalfire – Micro-segmentation benchmark and PCI validation

Linux Guest VM introspection

Increase performance for service chaining

VDI – scaling more than 50K desktops, IDFW-AD integration at scale

Routing enhancements

Centralized dashboard for services and ops

Reduce upgrade windows with reboot-free upgrades

vRA7.2 integration enhancements for NSX LB and NAT

vCD 8.20 integration enhancement for advanced NSX consumption (Routing, DFW, VPN)

vIC support

Automation frameworks – PowerNSX, PyNSXv, vRO plugin 1.1

Multi-DC deployments with Cross vCenter Server NSX enhancements for security tags

Operational enhancements for improved availability

L2VPN enhancements for cross DC/Cloud connectivity

NSX Remote/Branch Office Edition

NSX-T 1.1 in a nutshell (more detail below):

Multi-hypervisor support – KVM and ESXi

Single and Multi-tenant support

Available 2 February, 2017

Screenshots: