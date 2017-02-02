VMware NSX for vSphere 6.3 and NSX Transformers 1.1 have been announced. Feature parity between NSX-v and NSX-T is still a long way off.
NSX-v 6.3 in a nutshell (more detail below):
- NSX Pre-assessment Tool – based upon vRNI
- Micro-segmentation planning and application visibility
- Operations – use reconfigurable timers, Tag scale & Endpoint monitoring
- Security Certifications – ICSA, FIPS (in progress), Common Criteria (in progress), STIG
- Coalfire – Micro-segmentation benchmark and PCI validation
- Linux Guest VM introspection
- Increase performance for service chaining
- VDI – scaling more than 50K desktops, IDFW-AD integration at scale
- Routing enhancements
- Centralized dashboard for services and ops
- Reduce upgrade windows with reboot-free upgrades
- vRA7.2 integration enhancements for NSX LB and NAT
- vCD 8.20 integration enhancement for advanced NSX consumption (Routing, DFW, VPN)
- vIC support
- Automation frameworks – PowerNSX, PyNSXv, vRO plugin 1.1
- Multi-DC deployments with Cross vCenter Server NSX enhancements for security tags
- Operational enhancements for improved availability
- L2VPN enhancements for cross DC/Cloud connectivity
- NSX Remote/Branch Office Edition
NSX-T 1.1 in a nutshell (more detail below):
- Multi-hypervisor support – KVM and ESXi
- Single and Multi-tenant support
- Available 2 February, 2017
Screenshots:
One thought on “NSX-v 6.3 and NSX-T 1.1 Announcements”
As always, Thanks for the detailed post.