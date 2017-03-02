VCDX – Pricing Increase

vcdx133 As of April 1, 2017, the cost of the VCDX certification will increase from US$1,200 to US$3,995. Unfortunately for most candidates, this means the VCDX journey will now be an employer sponsored process.

Update: The VMware Education blog post on this subject states that you can purchase a voucher now to be used later and VCDX candidates defending May/June will be charged the current fees. It also mentions prices for “Developing” countries, which is the first I have heard of it, so definitely ask about it.

If you are into HCI, then the zero-fee Nutanix Platform Expert program is also an option.

The new pricing for the entire VMware certification program will be:

  • VCA and vSphere Foundations: US$125
  • VCP: US$250
  • VCAP: US$450
  • VCDX: US$995 application fee and US$3,000 for the defence
  • Multi-VCDX: US$900 per track

