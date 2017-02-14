Nutanix .NEXT 2017 US registration is now open

Registration for Nutanix .NEXT 2017 in the US is now open. It will be held from 28 – 30 June, 2017, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Last year I really enjoyed Nutanix .NEXT 2016, it was a well organised event and I had some great conversations and was able to catch-up with the vCommunity.

I booked my trip last week and I will probably be there earlier that week to complete my NPX Panelist trainee requirements with the mid-year NPX Defences (date not finalised). Look forward to seeing you all there!