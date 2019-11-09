VMworld EU 2019 Announcements

11/09/2019

The following announcements where made at VMworld EU 2019 last week. VMware continues to mature their multi-cloud abstraction, intrinsic security and end user computing solutions.

In a nutshell:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress.com.
%d bloggers like this: