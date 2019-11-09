VMworld EU 2019 Announcements

The following announcements where made at VMworld EU 2019 last week. VMware continues to mature their multi-cloud abstraction, intrinsic security and end user computing solutions.
In a nutshell:
- VMworld EU 2019 session recordings are available.
- Workspace ONE “Day Zero” enhancements for users.
- Workspace ONE Zero Trust Security model.
- Workspace ONE integration with Microsoft Endpoint Manager.
- Tanzu improvements.
- Project Maestro: Cloud Orchestrator for Cloud Service Providers.
- Cloud Director service (vCD SaaS) added to VMC.
- NSX Distributed IDS/IPS.
- vROps Cloud Beta announced, sign up here.
- Project Magna (Self-Driving Data Center with AI/ML engine) Beta announced, sign up here.
- VMware Cloud Foundation 3.9 announced.
- vRNI 5.1 (and vRNI Cloud) announced.