VMware Livefire for Partners and Employees

VMware offers employees and VMware Partners the opportunity to attend VMware Livefire advanced training each year. These are advanced courses where experts collaborate through training, lab exercises and discussions on how to implement enterprise-level VMware solutions.

VMware Livefire course catalog (as of writing – it constantly changes):

The value of attending:

Hands-on Lab access to latest VMware technologies, including VMC, AWS, Azure services (varies per track).

Training is aimed at experts who design and deliver advanced enterprise VMware solutions to the customer.

Great way to up-skill rapidly.

Normally you are required to attend an on-site class, however with COVID-19 you can attend virtual sessions, which is a really easy way to learn without the hassle and expense of travel.

You get an Acclaim badge for each 4-day Livefire course you attend and complete.

Requirements to be invited to attend:

Be a VMware Partner or VMware Employee.

Be VCP certified for the track you want to attend.

How it works:

VMware Livefire is offered for free. It does have an estimated $4K value.

Each 4-day/1-day session has limited seats (due to lab resources).

Courses are offered in three regions: Americas, EMEA & APJ.

Be invited by the VMware Technical Enablement Manager or Partner Business Manager in your region.

On the first day of course, you will be assigned access to the lab environments and manuals for the duration.

The Livefire teams assigned to each track (some are VCDX certified) spend a considerable amount of time updating and evolving the lab scenarios. So it is worth your time to attend updated Livefire courses every few years.

The Livefire team is not a service delivery function, you must use VMware PSO or Partner PS for this.