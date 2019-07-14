vCSA 6.7 U2a with NSX-v 6.4.5 – Network and Security Navigator is replaced by {{node.title}}

This post is applicable to customers using the VMware vCenter Server Appliance (vCSA) 6.7 Update 2a with NSX-v 6.4.5.
Problem:
- vCenter Server Appliance 6.7 Update 2a deployed and in use with NSX-v 6.4.5.
- Login to vSphere Client: https:// <IP Address or hostname of vCenter Server>
- In the vSphere Client UI, the Network & Security Navigator is replaced by {{node.title}}. Access this page from the Network & Security object.
- Login to the vSphere Web Client and verify the Network & Security Navigator functions correctly.
Solution:
- Clear the cache of your browser.
- Login to the vSphere Client again and the Network & Security Navigator should now be present and functional.
Background:
I have seen this problem using the Google Chrome browser with various versions of vSphere 6.7 and NSX-v. The VMware vSphere UI design standards are documented here if you are interested in the UI layout.