vExpert NSX – My First VMware Certification

The VMware vExpert NSX program is running a community blog series and this post is about my first VMware certification.

Why did you decide to take your first test and what was your motivation?

In 2012, I convinced my employer that a major investment in vSphere training (ICM, VSOS and Design Workshop) was required since vSphere was a critical platform for delivering infrastructure services. During that training sequence, I decided to lead by example and took the VCP5-DCV and then the VCAP5-DCA and DCD exams.

What was your journey for the first test?

I had been using VMware vSphere as an architect and engineer since 2010, I took the 5-day VMware vSphere Install Configure Manage course and then sat the VCP5-DCV test immediately after.

Were you nervous, how did you study?

Yes, I was nervous, it was my first VMware certification exam and I had no idea what to expect. I considered my vSphere ICM course to be enough preparation in conjunction with my hands-on experience.

How did it benefit your career as well as your community?

At the time, I did not know I was going to pursue Multi-VCDX, but it was the first step on that journey. After I achieved VCDX in 2014, I then started contributing to the vCommunity. In hindsight, I should have started blogging years earlier.

Knowing what you know today, what are some of the pain points in this certification that you can share with your audience?

Go for it, but give yourself time to develop the skills necessary to succeed. There are loads of resources out there to assist you: Blogs, vBrownbag, Pluralsight, Podcasts, etc. Also consider joining a study group with individuals on the same track as you.